AGL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 123.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
DFML 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
DGKC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.47%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFBL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.35%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
HUBC 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 57.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.29%)
OGDC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.78%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 115.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.01%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 8,644 Increased By 71.9 (0.84%)
BR30 27,166 Decreased By -110.1 (-0.4%)
KSE100 82,267 Increased By 808.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 26,096 Increased By 296.3 (1.15%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-20

Pakistan and Russia vow to deepen economic relationship

Naveed Butt Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 08:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reiterated their commitment to expanding trade and economic ties, along with enhancing regional connectivity, to strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides underscored the importance of fostering mutually-beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, food security, business, education, railways, science and technology, and promoting stronger people-to-people connections.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Overchuk, who along with members of his delegation called on the president, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Welcoming the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, the president stressed the importance of exploring possibilities for barter trade, in addition to improving connectivity to strengthen economic relations between the two nations.

He called for easing visa regulations and increasing connectivity through railways and direct flights to facilitate and enhance people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that there was great scope to increase bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector. It was emphasised that there was enormous potential to undertake joint ventures in the agricultural sector for the mutual benefit of the two countries. It was also informed that a 75-member business delegation from Pakistan would visit Russia in October to explore avenues for business and economic cooperation.

Alexei Overchuk said that Russia was looking forward to improving cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of food security, science and technology, education, connectivity and railways.

He stated that the upcoming visit of the Russian prime minister to Pakistan, in October, would provide another opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said Russia held tremendous respect for all religions and Muslim culture, and had condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions), Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, and senior officials of the government were also present during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade Russia Trade ties Pakistan Russia relations President Asif Ali Zardari Alexei Overchuk

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan and Russia vow to deepen economic relationship

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Basmati price: Pakistan’s rice export boom ends after India’s move

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Two Pakistani female peacekeepers honoured

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Read more stories