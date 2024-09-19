AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Sep 19, 2024
World

Iran warns Israel of ‘crushing response’ to Lebanon device blasts

  • Such terrorist acts are undoubtedly due to desperation, successive failures of Zionist regime, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says
AFP Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 11:04pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Israel on Thursday that it will face a “crushing response from the resistance front” after thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah in Lebanon exploded.

Israel has not commented on the attacks that killed 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 over two days but has said it will widen the scope of its aggression in Gaza to include the Lebanon front.

Israel bombs southern Lebanon after wave of deadly blasts

“Such terrorist acts, that are undoubtedly due to the desperation and successive failures of the Zionist regime, will soon be met with a crushing response from the resistance front,” Guards commander General Hossein Salami said in a message to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, quoted by state media.

Hezbollah chief denounces Israeli attacks, says they could be ‘considered declaration of war’

The resistance front led by Iran includes Tehran-backed groups across the Middle East, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and Shiite armed groups in Iraq as well as Palestinian group Hamas.

In April, Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, after it bombed an annexe of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, killing seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Most were intercepted by allied air forces or Israel’s own air defences.

Re=== Sep 19, 2024 11:34pm
How did they announce it, with everything blowing up.
