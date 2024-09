BRUSSELS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv on Friday and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the bloc seeks to help Ukraine weather Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

EU readies for fractious commission reveal party

“I will be travelling to Kyiv to discuss these matters in person with President Zelensky tomorrow in our efforts to help Ukraine,” von der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels Thursday.