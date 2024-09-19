AGL 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.51%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.12%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
DFML 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.75%)
DGKC 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FFBL 48.56 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.57%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
KOSM 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.74%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
OGDC 144.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.91%)
PAEL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.84%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TPLP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-5.59%)
UNITY 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,563 Increased By 103.6 (1.22%)
BR30 26,957 Decreased By -311.6 (-1.14%)
KSE100 81,842 Increased By 1381.1 (1.72%)
KSE30 25,921 Increased By 452.7 (1.78%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s August exports rise 12.1% y/y, slightly above forecast

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 10:46am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports rose 12.1% in August from a year earlier, slightly above market expectations, government data showed on Thursday.

Exports had been expected to grow 11.8%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Malaysia’s economy likely grew 3.9% y/y in Q1

Imports in August grew 26.2% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed, stronger than the 21.2% increase analysts had forecast in the poll.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 5.67 billion ringgit ($1.33 billion) in August, well below the poll forecast of an 11 billion ringgit surplus.

Malaysia Malaysian ringgit Malaysia exports

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s August exports rise 12.1% y/y, slightly above forecast

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories