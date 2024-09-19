PM reiterates commitment to work closely with UK leadership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to work closely with the leadership of the United Kingdom to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

He was talking to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott who called on him here at the PM Office on Wednesday.

According to a statement of the PM office, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom have long and historic relationship, which can be further expanded through cooperation in various fields.

He highlighted the importance of addressing the government's priorities, especially the economic challenges facing the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to promote coordination and cooperation on trade and investment, climate change, social connectivity and other regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

He said that millions of Pakistanis, residing in the United Kingdom, serve as a bridge between the two countries, and play a crucial role in enhancing bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to King Charles-III.

In response, the British High Commissioner conveyed the best wishes of the British government for Pakistan.

