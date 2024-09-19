AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
AIRLINK 130.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.09%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.8%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUBC 148.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-3.63%)
HUMNL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
KOSM 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
MLCF 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
NBP 57.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
OGDC 142.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PAEL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.38%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
TPLP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.75%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,599 Increased By 1137.6 (1.41%)
KSE30 25,797 Increased By 328.9 (1.29%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-19

FBR says name of filer in AJK CBR or GBC BoR to be included in ATL

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will include name of a person in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL), where such person has filed return in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Central Board of Revenue or Gilgit Baltistan Council Board of Revenue.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 1448(I)/2024 to propose amendments in the Income Tax Rules here on Wednesday.

According to the FBR, a person’s name, where such person has filed return in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Central Board of Revenue or Gilgit Baltistan Council Board of Revenue, shall be included in the active taxpayers’ list, if his temporary and permanent addresses are in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan.”.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will also include name of a person in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL), who will files return for the latest tax year, by the due date or extended due date by the Commissioner or due date extended by the Board.

As per FBR, a person’s name shall be included in the ATL, if he files return of income tax for the latest tax year, by the due date specified in section 118 or by the due date as extended under section 119 by the Commissioner or by the due date as extended by the Board under section 214A.

The FBR explained that the “latest tax year” means the tax year last completed before the date on which return is filed and shall include the tax year previous to that year in case the due date or extended due date for filing of return for the last completed year has not expired.

In case a person files his income tax return for the latest tax year, after the due date or extended due date as mentioned in sub rule (1), his name shall be included in the active taxpayer’s list, if he pays surcharge as specified in proviso to clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 182A of the Ordinance.

The name of a company or an association of persons, whose return is not due to be filed because of incorporation or formation of such company or association of persons after the 30th day of June relevant to the latest tax year, shall be included in the active taxpayers’ list, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR taxpayers Active Taxpayers List tax filers tax return filers AJK CBR GBC BoR

Comments

200 characters

FBR says name of filer in AJK CBR or GBC BoR to be included in ATL

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories