AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN Security Council to meet Friday over Lebanon pager blasts

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 09:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday over the pager blasts in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, said Slovenia’s U.N. Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, president of the 15-member council for September.

The meeting was requested by Algeria on behalf of Arab states, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the pager blasts targeting Hezbollah indicate “a serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon and everything must be done to avoid that escalation.”

Three killed, 100 wounded in new wave of Lebanon device explosions

“Obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a pre-emptive strike before a major military operation,” he told reporters ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly .

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

He also said that it was very important not to weaponize civilian objects.

Guterres “urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric later said in a statement.

UNITED NATIONS Hezbollah UN Security Council United Nations Security Council pager blast

Comments

200 characters

UN Security Council to meet Friday over Lebanon pager blasts

Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $75mn in August 2024

Pakistan govt considers proposal to establish new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge deadly pager blasts against Israel

King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites him to attend CHOGM in October

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Read more stories