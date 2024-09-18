AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Farrell says resisted ‘Sopranos’ rewatch ahead of ‘Penguin’ mob role

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2024 06:44pm

NEW YORK: Colin Farrell resisted rewatching iconic mob drama ‘The Sopranos’ while preparing for his turn as a gangster boss in ‘The Penguin,’ the Irish star of the new Batman universe series told AFP on Tuesday.

‘The Penguin’ chronicles the gritty rise of a low-level player in the criminal underworld against a backdrop of societal dysfunction in grimy Gotham City, with New York City used for filming.

Farrell’s anti-hero character, Oz Cobb who is dubbed the Penguin for his unsteady walk from a mishandled case of club foot, has drawn media comparisons to the larger-than-life mob boss Tony Soprano played by James Gandolfini.

Batman, Superman sequels: what is in the works at DCU and DC Elseworlds

Farrell, who spent hours a day being transformed into a grizzled, chunky villain, said he had drawn on “anything I ever read or seen about that world” for inspiration.

“To be honest I didn’t need references because the script was just – you use your imagination – we’re given fantastic writing,” he told AFP at the New York premiere Tuesday.

“There’s no doubt anything I’ve ever seen (inspired me)… from Untouchables to Sopranos – I’m not comparing myself (to the Sopranos). It inhabits a similar world. No (I didn’t rewatch it) – that would mess with me, why would I do that? That would mess with me because I’m very susceptible to influence” he said.

“All those films that I have seen in my past are part of my Rolodex of what I now own as my imagination.”

‘The Penguin’ is the latest of several productions set in the Batman universe, but without the presence of the eponymous hero.

This eight-episode DC Studios series follows Matt Reeves’s film ‘The Batman,’ starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

‘The Penguin’ airs on HBO and streams on Max from Thursday.

Colin Farrell HBO Batman Universe The Penguin

Comments

200 characters

Farrell says resisted ‘Sopranos’ rewatch ahead of ‘Penguin’ mob role

Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $75mn in August 2024

Pakistan govt considers proposal to establish new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge deadly pager blasts against Israel

King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites him to attend CHOGM in October

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Read more stories