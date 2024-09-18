AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
Ukrainian drones hit west Russia arms depot: security source

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2024 05:52pm

KYIV: Ukrainian drones struck an arms depot in Russia’s western Tver region early Wednesday, sparking a massive blaze that led to the evacuation of nearby residents, a Ukrainian security source said.

Videos posted on Russian social media showed a fireball erupting into the night sky, while a shockwave spread out below. Another video showed columns of smoke and flames rising over a body of water.

The inferno prompted a “partial evacuation of residents” in the area, while 150 firefighters and rescuers worked to contain the blaze, Tver region governor Igor Rudenya said.

Residents who had evacuated Toropets were later allowed to return, he said in a post several hours later. While some people suffered minor injuries, no-one was killed, he said.

Russia boosting army size due to ‘threats’: Kremlin

A source in Ukraine’s security services claimed responsibility.

Ukrainian drones “wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the town of Toropets, Tver region,” the source told AFP.

“The warehouse contained missiles for Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition. After the hits by Ukrainian drones, an extremely powerful detonation began,” it added.

According to the source, the fire spread over an area six kilometres wide (four miles).

Toropets is just under 400 kilometres (250 miles) northwest of Moscow.

In 2018, Russia’s then deputy defence minister Dmitry Bulgakov said an armoury for housing missiles and explosives would be built in the town, but it was not immediately clear if this had been hit.

Russia said Wednesday it had downed 54 Ukrainian drones launched overnight, half over the Kursk region where Ukraine forces launched a major cross-border offensive in August.

Ukraine does not typically claim direct responsibility for attacks in Russia, but often welcomes them, arguing they are fair retaliation for strikes Moscow has inflicted on its territory since the war began in 2022.

