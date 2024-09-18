AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Ponting named Punjab Kings head coach

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2024 05:44pm

NEW DELHI: Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was named as the head coach of Punjab Kings on Wednesday for the next four seasons of the money-spinning Indian Premier League tournament.

The announcement was made some two months after Ponting and Delhi Capitals parted ways, ending his seven-year stint at the franchise.

“We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next four seasons,” Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said in a statement.

“His ability to develop cricketing and leadership skills will play a crucial role in our success.”

Batting legend Ponting, 49, will be the third head coach in four seasons at Kings, who finished a dismal ninth this season and are yet to win the title.

They have not qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2014, when they finished runners-up.

Ponting said he was excited to take up the new challenge.

“We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years, and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward”, he said.

Ponting guided the Washington Freedom to the title in the US-based Major League Cricket this year.

He has also been head of strategy for Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League since 2021.

Ponting scored 13,378 Test runs from 168 games during his playing career. He also made 13,704 runs from 375 one-day international matches.

IPL Ricky Ponting Indian Premier League

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s Ponting named Punjab Kings head coach

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge Israel after deadly pager blasts

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Oil drops for first day in three ahead of US Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with 970-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

Read more stories