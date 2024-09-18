AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
Russia calls exploding pager attack on Hezbollah ‘an act of hybrid war’ against Lebanon

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 02:18pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said an attack on Lebanese group Hezbollah and others using exploding pagers was an act of hybrid war against Lebanon in which thousands of innocent people had been hurt.

A senior Lebanese security source and another source told Reuters that Israel’s Mossad spy agency planted explosives inside 5,000 pagers imported by Lebanese group Hezbollah months before Tuesday’s detonations.

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

The attack saw thousands of pagers detonate across Lebanon, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others, including the group’s fighters and Iran’s envoy to Beirut.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement: “We regard what happened as yet another act of hybrid warfare against Lebanon, which has harmed thousands of innocent people.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

“It appears that the organisers of this high-tech attack deliberately sought to foment a large-scale armed confrontation in order to provoke a major war in the Middle East.”

