AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
AIRLINK 135.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.63%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
DFML 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.31%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.34%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUBC 153.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.39%)
HUMNL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PPL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.11%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,425 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 27,192 Increased By 85.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 80,252 Increased By 761.1 (0.96%)
KSE30 25,361 Increased By 292.5 (1.17%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Emma Raducanu passes Stearns test in Korea Open Sept

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 12:32pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was proud of her performance as she picked up her first win in 48 days after beating American Peyton Stearns 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the first round of the Korea Open in Seoul on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who faced a first-round exit from the US Open last month, lost four games in a row after taking a 4-1 lead in the first set as Stearns fought back, but was able to prevail in the tiebreak.

Stearns won three games in a row to go from 5-3 down to serve for the second set, but Raducanu broke to force another tiebreak where she won again.

No Olympics is no problem for ATP, WTA players in Washington

“I’m proud to have made it through to the next round… it was very humid, the ball was bouncing around a lot. It was a tough match to get through,” Raducanu said after the match.

“I haven’t played many matches in the last few months and Peyton, she’s a really good player and on really good form. I’m really pleased.”

Raducanu will play Chinese eighth seed Yuan Yue in the second round.

Emma Raducanu

Comments

200 characters

Emma Raducanu passes Stearns test in Korea Open Sept

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories