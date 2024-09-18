AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.6%)
AIRLINK 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.11%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 153.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.22%)
HUMNL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
TRG 58.27 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (6.96%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,425 Increased By 49.6 (0.59%)
BR30 27,173 Increased By 66.5 (0.25%)
KSE100 80,258 Increased By 767.2 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,368 Increased By 299.9 (1.2%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gold Apollo says it did not make pagers used in Lebanon explosions

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 09:51am
A view of the Gold Apollo company sign at their office in New Taipei City, Taiwan, September 18, 2024. Photo:Reuters
A view of the Gold Apollo company sign at their office in New Taipei City, Taiwan, September 18, 2024. Photo:Reuters

NEW TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Gold Apollo did not make the pagers that were used in the detonations in Lebanon on Tuesday, the company’s founder Hsu Ching-Kuang told reporters on Wednesday.

At least nine people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded when pagers used by Hezbollah members detonated simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday.

Images of destroyed pagers analysed by Reuters showed a format and stickers on the back that were consistent with pagers made by Gold Apollo.

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

A senior Lebanese security source told Reuters that Hezbollah had ordered 5,000 pagers from the Taiwan-based Gold Apollo. Hsu said the pagers used in the explosion were made by a company in Europe that had the right to use the Taiwanese firm’s brand.

“The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it,’ he said. Hsu did not name the company which he said manufactured the pagers, adding Gold Apollo was also a victim of the incident.

“We are a responsible company. This is very embarrassing,” he said.

At least eight dead, 2,750 wounded in pager blasts in Lebanon

Hezbollah fighters began using pagers in the belief they would be able to evade Israeli tracking of their locations, two sources familiar with the group’s operations told Reuters this year.

Lebanon Taiwan Hezbollah Hsu Ching Kuang Gold Apollo pagers

Comments

200 characters
MZI Sep 18, 2024 01:14pm
Gold Apollo ought to give complete details of the supply chain. This incident should also be a bonanza for Chinese manufacturers who may have a more controlled & accountable supply chain.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold Apollo says it did not make pagers used in Lebanon explosions

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories