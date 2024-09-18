AGL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.45%)
World

Schools suspended in parts of Russia’s Tver region, local officials say

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 09:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Schools and kindergartens were cancelled on Wednesday in parts of Russia’s Tver region, local administration said in a statement that followed reports of a Ukrainian drone attack on the region.

“Dear residents! Kindergartens and schools are suspended for today!!!” the administration of the Zapadnodvinsky district in Tver said on the social Vkontatke network.

Russia boosting army size due to ‘threats’: Kremlin

It did not say why the schools were suspended.

The district borders the Toropetsky district, where officials said a Ukrainian drone attack sparked fire and forced partial evacuation of the town of Toropets.

