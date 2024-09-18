AGL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.45%)
AIRLINK 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.41%)
DGKC 75.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
HUBC 153.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.24%)
HUMNL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 58.38 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.16%)
UNITY 28.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,426 Increased By 50.4 (0.6%)
BR30 27,177 Increased By 70.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 80,270 Increased By 779.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 25,374 Increased By 305.6 (1.22%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippines central bank eyes substantial cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio this year

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 08:55am

MANILA: The Philippine central bank is planning a substantial cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks this year, its governor said on Wednesday.

The RRR could be reduced substantially in 2024 with a further reduction in 2025, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona told a press conference.

In June 2023, the central bank reduced the RRR by 250 basis points to 9.5% for universal and commercial banks to 9.5%.

Philippines gross foreign reserves rise to $104bn at end-March

The BSP wants deeper and more liquid markets, Remolona said.

But the central bank has no plans to issue longer-term securities beyond the existing 28- and 56-day tenors, he added.

Philippine central bank

Comments

200 characters

Philippines central bank eyes substantial cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio this year

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories