Economy, security: US official meets Dar, army chief

ISLAMABAD: US Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass arrived on a three-day official visit on Monday and hold discussion with civil and military leadership on enhancing bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues, including countering terrorism and violent extremism.

On Monday, according to US Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley, the Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Bassmet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

“They discussed approaches to expanding bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, and the importance of fostering regional stability and prosperity,” the spokesperson added.

He said that Under Secretary Bass expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s continued cooperation in assisting Afghans in resettlement pathways to the United States.

According to the spokesperson, the Under Secretary congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term and expressed the United States’ interest in working closely with the Government of Pakistan during its tenure.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Foreign Office said that the US Under Secretary of State John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Elizabeth Horst called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar.

“They discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing collaboration projects. The deputy prime minister/foreign minister underlined the importance of positive and productive engagement between Pakistan and the United States,” the statement added.

Separately, Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Bass held delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides held wide ranging discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including progress on the existing dialogue mechanisms on trade, energy, security, health, climate change and counter-terrorism.

The foreign secretary noted the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the United States.

She underlined the need to upgrade the bilateral mechanisms, especially in the economic and defence fields, and working towards building a broad based and meaningful bilateral relationship.

“Under Secretary Bass thanked the Foreign Secretary for the opportunity to engage substantively on issues of mutual interest. He said the US desires to partner with Pakistan in its efforts to strengthen and stabilize the economy,” according to the statement of the Foreign Office.

The top US diplomat also expressed appreciation for the resilience shown by Pakistan in the face of recent challenges such as floods and terrorist attacks.

Under Secretary Bass arrived on a three-day official visit in the early morning of Monday along with a delegation. He was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Embassy.

