PM to leave for UK, US on 21st

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave on a tour to the UK and the USA on September 21. Diplomatic sources told that the prime minister would first reach London where he would stay for two days.

On September 23, they added, he would leave for the USA where he would address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 26.

The PM would also meet with several world leaders on the sidelines of the session and would return on September 28.