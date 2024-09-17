Climate-resilience projects: PM reaffirms desire to work with uplift partners

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen desire to work with the development partners in climate-resilience projects, including agriculture.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by its president Masatsugu Asakawa, which called on him here on Monday, the PM office said.

The prime minister appreciated ADB’s generous support worth over $1.5 billion in response to the devastating floods of 2022.

While appreciating long-standing and steadfast support of ADB to Pakistan, the prime minister informed the visiting President on a series of reforms introduced by the government. The key reforms include enhancing tax revenues, improving financial sustainability of the energy sector, enhancing climate resilience, reduction in untargeted subsidies and scaling up social protection.

The prime minister emphasised that he is personally overseeing the progress of these reforms to ensure their successful implementation and long-term impact, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and stability.

In his remarks, President ADB Masatsugu Asakawa appreciated Pakistan’s long association with the bank as one of its founding members. He lauded the government for undertaking comprehensive reforms and reaffirmed ADB’s continued support to Pakistan.

He renewed support in Pakistan in infrastructure development, climate and resilience enhancement, and institutional reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024