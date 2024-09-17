Books, not bombs

The children in several countries like Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, the US, Russia, the UK, Canada, Germany, and France have returned to schools after availing summer vacations, ready to submit their homework and resume their lessons in subjects like science, math, computer studies, history, and theology etc.

In my dear country, in my province, millions of children followed suit. My historic city of pride and fame, Shikarpur, was no exception to this noble yearly practice.

To my immense pleasure and excitement, I joyfully watched the narrow and dusty streets of my neighborhood and the surrounding areas like Hathidar, Hazaridar, and Lakhidar come alive.

The streets were buzzing with the deafening sounds of rickshaws, motorcycles, and ching-chis, carrying loads of children with innocent smiles, school bags, and lunch boxes in tow.

The radiant faces of these smart young learners, shining like the bright sun and the fourteenth moon, brimmed with hope and promise on the 15th of August—the first day back to school.

It was really heartwarming to see children, especially girls in colorful attires, heading to their proud seats of learning. The scene was certainly mesmerizing, as though the full moon had descended to earth to compete with the serenity, glow and glitter of their smiles.

Our family’s children—Hiba, Hadia, Khadija, prince Taimur and Uneza Japani—joined millions of other young learners with dreams of acquiring knowledge, the only guarantor of their future, security, prosperity, and the nation’s socio-economic development.

Seeing enthusiastic children and youngsters heading to their schools and colleges is always a heartening and a delightful sight, one that fills the heart with hope and limitless pleasure.

The fascinating sight of eager young soldiers exploding with energy and agility, racing to reach the school grounds for the prayer and national anthem ahead of their peers was truly admirable and inspiring.

However, with great melancholy and tears in my eyes, I turn my thoughts to war-ravaged Gaza, where the situation is otherwise and devastatingly different. Before October 7, Gaza, like many other places, was bustling with life and activity, but now, 625,000 students are out of school.

The scenes, there are appalling and terrifying. Almost all schools and colleges have been reduced to rubble. The young learners, along with their oppressed parents, are forced to move from one place to another in search of safe sanctuaries, under the constant threat of aerial bombings, gunfire, and lethal tanks surrounding them at every corner, every street and every crossing. The young learners of Gaza, once aspiring to get education and having dreams of fulfilling their academic aspirations and lofty ideals are now being systematically silenced and pushed to the brink of death by every brutal method hither to unknown in human history.

The atrocities committed against them are unparalleled and unprecedented. It sends shivers down the spine to recount the untold suffering and unimaginable ordeals of these young seekers of education. It is an ugly, thoughtless and monstrous war on children, their education and the future of the world. Israel’s systematic destruction of Gaza’s educational institutions is not only robbing children of their education but also jeopardizing the future of our global society.

The ruthless Zionist marauding murderers have soaked their hands with the blood of 9,839 pupils. Over 411 teachers and educational staff have been killed. The lives of 17,000 innocent children have been brutally cut short in these ruthless assaults enough to fill more than 500 classrooms.

The thousands of innocent children have been orphaned. The attacks have left 21,000 children missing and 34,000 injured, with 15,000 children losing limbs or suffering permanent disabilities due to the IDF, Israeli Death Forces attacks. These children otherwise should have been the torch-bearers of a brighter future, are now victims of an unforgivable and monstrous crime against humanity.

Averagely, 58 innocent children are being killed every day by the Israeli forces attacks. Imagine, had these children been allowed to pursue their education, how they could have illuminated Gaza and the world with their talents, knowledge and skills. But alas their dreams have been stolen, their future snatched away by the cowards, afraid of the power of educated minds.

All 12 of Gaza’s universities have been bombarded, leaving 88,000 students unable to continue with their studies. None of the 200 schools run by UNRWA in Gaza are functional, as many of them are serving as shelters for displaced Palestinians. These schools, too, are not immune from attacks.

More than 6,000 attacks on educational institutions have been carried out. Academic activities have come to a complete standstill, as the enemies of education wage a systematic and an all-out open and a declared war on learning. It is very annoying and heartbreaking to lament that Gaza’s education system, once vibrant, has now been buried deep under the debris of its once-thriving bazaars, markets, shopping arcades, modest residential apartments and excellent centers of learning.

Before October 7, there was a great rush of students and parents shopping for textbooks, stationery, shoes and uniforms. Now, no child in Gaza experiences the joy of shopping for text books, pens and geometry boxes.

Now, for these fear-stricken and emaciated children suffering from traumatic conditions, stress, depression, anxiety and mental disorders with no access to health support facilities, it is the struggle for survival only. The young dreams and hopes of tomorrow living in rubbles wander for water and loafs of breads.

The bright smiles of those who once filled classrooms with laughter and curiosity learning lessons of love, fraternity, and science are fading as they move from one temporary shelter to another, seeking safety rather than knowledge.

With hunger, thirst, scorching heat, and epidemics looming large, these children now await death and destruction instead of learning. Their only companions now are bullets, bombs, and rockets—grim reminders of the brutality they face every day, every hour and every minute.

Any time the unannounced calamity can befall upon them. Our hearts bleed to say that during our festivals of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, while children in other parts of the world had reunion celebrations with their families, joys and Eid pleasures, the children of Gaza had no clothes and shoes to put on or balloons and toys to play with or moments to relax.

Their Eids were bitter, tainted by death, devastation, fear, chaos and despondency. Instead of sweets and treats, they were fed with bullets, rockets, and sniper fire. The sound of children’s laughter and smiles was replaced by the wailing and loud screams of those mourning over the shattered bodies of their parents, siblings, and friends.

How long will the civilized and enlightened world continue to watch these children suffer in such horrific and nightmarish conditions? With more than 41,000 fatalities in Gaza, no doubt 17,000 of the victims happen to be children, but they are still not content with the blood of children, their thirst for blood does not seem to be quenched and the blood thirsty killers of children continue massacring children.

Deplorably, to say that the war mongers from past weeks have intensified their merciless attacks with more deadly weapons on UN operated schools and shelter places resulting in the death of a number of innocent children. The aerial attacks carried with sophisticated lethal projectiles have blown the children into pieces, the carnage continuing.

Where are the powerful nations—the champions of democracy, human rights advocates, child rights defenders, and literacy champions? Where is the ‘UNESCO’, the ‘UNICEF’ or World renowned NGOs like ‘Save the Children’, ‘Global partner for education’, and ‘Global coalition to protect education from attack’?

Where is their pledge of safe schools declaration? Why safe learning spaces are not immune from air strikes and ruthless attacks? Why have their promises of safe learning spaces failed to protect Gaza’s children? Why US Secretary of State.

Antony Blinken’s ten crucial forays to Middle East aimed at ceasefire and de-escalation of hostilities could not stop at least the massacre of children, the death and destruction of education in Gaza? Who will answer for the deprivation of the Palestinian children’s universal right to education?

Only hollow words, meek and feeble diplomacy, false consolation and rhetoric for Palestinian children! Why have the Zionists taken up cudgels against education and enlightenment?

Do the holy books of the great Abrahamic religions allow the denial of basic right of education to children, regardless of their faith? Certainly not. It is time for this systematic and sinister slaughter of education to stop. Let the Zionists move beyond their narrow shells of prejudices and bigotry.

They must win the hearts and minds of their adversaries by opening up access to education, contributing to global efforts in literacy, and showing that they are not behind in the fight against ignorance and illiteracy. It is high time for the world to reflect and act, to muzzle the rampaging elephant of vengeance and anger, and to stop the genocide of innocent children.

Let Zionist war lords stop short of subduing and decimating all impulses of Palestinians to resist their illegal occupation and subjugation.

Children or their Education is not their enemy or threat to their gigantic military power. It is extreme cowardice and total moral bankruptcy to target children and destroy their education, future, dreams and aspirations. Education is the backbone of a society’s survival, and its destruction is a grave disservice to humanity.

Let their precision munitions and aerial surveillance shift their direction from leftover tented and makeshift shabby schools accessing young learners acquire basics of life. They have already caused irreparable loss to Palestinian children’s education and now at least should think for the survival of societies and its future as education is pivotal and central to the survival of societies and world’s future and save whatever little is left over in ruins and makeshift schools where children are made to sit on sand to learn their lessons.

No more bombardment on education and killing of these seekers of knowledge and light. The war ravaged lives of Palestinian children stand as a daunting challenge to the ongoing injustices and sufferings.

Deprived of their basic right of education and safety these children’s unimaginable hardships should be addressed.

The rich and civilized world must help rebuild the destroyed schools, colleges, and infrastructure of Gaza at the earliest possible so that the children and youth of Gaza can continue their studies, just like millions of others across the globe. These young minds deserve the chance to fulfill their academic dreams and aspirations, contributing to a better tomorrow. The future of Palestinian children depends on our ability and collective resolve to address this challenge with utmost seriousness and urgency. Let us all unite to end this war on education and ensure that no child, whether in Gaza or anywhere else, is deprived of their universal and basic right to education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024