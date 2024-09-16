Legal Aid Society, Bond Advertising join forces to launch ‘Awaz Sab Ki’

Legal Aid Society (LAS), an organisation serving marginalised and underprivileged communities to reduce challenges in accessing justice, and Bond Advertising, a communications agency specialising in social impact communication, have joined hands to launch an awareness-raising initiative Awaz Sub Ki, stated a press release.

Awaz Sub Ki (The Voice of All) will aim to promote religious tolerance, interfaith harmony and protect the rights of Pakistan’s religious minority communities (RMCs).

“The campaign will raise awareness on minority rights while providing knowledge and resources to help communities advocate for the same,” the press release added.

Haya Zahid, CEO of the Legal Aid Society, highlighted the collaborative effort’s impact on access to justice: “Awaz Sub Ki is about defending the dignity and rights of all people, regardless of their religious beliefs. By working together, we can create a Pakistan where religious tolerance and diversity are celebrated, and where no one is discriminated against based on their faith.”

Seema Jaffer, CEO of Bond Advertising, emphasised the significance of the initiative: “This partnership underscores the power of communication to drive social change. By amplifying the voices of those who are often silenced, we hope to create a more just and inclusive Pakistan where every individual, regardless of their background, can access their fundamental rights.”

The Awaz Sub Ki campaign will roll out a series of targeted communications, including multimedia content, films, and awareness initiatives designed to reduce the vulnerability of RMCs through improved knowledge, greater autonomy and the formation of a protective environment, the press release added.