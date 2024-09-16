‘Pakistan Investment Conference’ held in Beijing

BEIJING: The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing hosted the “Pakistan Investment Conference–Together for a Shared Future” on Sunday, on the sidelines of the prestigious China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). The conference was aimed at attracting foreign investment in Pakistan across multiple sectors.

The event brought together key figures from the Pakistani and Chinese business communities, highlighting investment opportunities in strategic sectors such as agriculture, industry, ICT, and banking. Pakistani organisations participating in the event showcased their potential to capitalize on these sectors’ growth, emphasising Pakistan’s increasingly favourable business environment.

Among the attendees were several high-ranking Chinese officials, including Liu Meiying, Deputy Secretary General of Beijing, Han Bin, President of the Dekezhou City Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Zhang Yanqing, Deputy Secretary General of the People’s Government of Pingdingshan City, and Li An, Deputy Director General, MOFCOM.

PM Shehbaz tells Chinese investors Pakistan taking measures to improve governance

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening economic engagement with China. He noted the enduring momentum of B2B engagements that began with Business Conference in Shenzhen in June 2024.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of this conference as the embassy’s initiative to engage Pakistani enterprises and connect them with Chinese counterparts and to showcase success stories of previous investments. He also shared the embassy’s roadmap for future B2B conferences being planned in the months ahead, encouraging Chinese investors to avail these opportunities.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed confidence that the interactions at CIFTIS would not only strengthen Pakistan’s service exports but also enhance economic integration between the two nations.

Liu Meiying echoed these sentiments in her remarks, welcoming the participation of Pakistani businesses in CIFTIS. She emphasised the complementary nature of the two economies and expressed optimism that Pakistani and Chinese enterprises would mutually benefit from the opportunities created through these exchanges.

The conference also featured keynote video messages from Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Investment, Privatization, and Communication Aleem Khan. Both ministers reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to facilitating Chinese investments in the country’s key economic sectors. They expressed optimism that the conference would serve as a platform to unlock new opportunities for Pakistani businesses, particularly in accessing the vast Chinese market.

The event featured presentations by Pakistani and Chinese enterprises on the range of investment opportunities and successful examples of Chinese investors.

The conference also included panel discussions on specific sectors. The event concluded with discussions on the future of trade, investment, and industrial partnerships, with a focus on creating mutually beneficial business ecosystems.

Notably, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies valuing over US 350 million dollars, signifying the growing interest in bilateral business ventures and paving the way for enhanced investment and trade cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024