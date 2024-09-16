AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-16

Organ donation: PM announces launch of national initiative

APP Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the launch of a national initiative aimed at promoting organ donation, which features a special logo for voluntary organ donors on National Identity Cards.

‘Individuals who voluntarily register themselves as organ donors will have a special, exclusive logo printed on their National Identity Cards, symbolizing their commitment to giving the gift of life,” the prime minister said in a message in connection with International Identity Day.

He said organ donation is a profound act of kindness that can give a new lease on life to those in need. “I encourage all citizens to participate in this initiative and become part of a life-saving community.”

He said “today, as we commemorate International Identity Day, we reflect on the profound significance of identity in our society”.

The prime minister said it is not merely a matter of recognition; but is a cornerstone of inclusion, representation, and access to essential services.

The prime minister urged to work collectively towards building a more inclusive world where every individual’s rights are recognized and respected. “I call upon citizens, civil society, and governmental institutions to unite in fostering a culture of awareness and education surrounding identity issues.”

He stressed the need to identify and address the critical gaps in current national registration and biometric ecosystem. The prime minister also encourages the integration of digital solutions and innovation to streamline access to services and enhance the accuracy of identity verification.

‘As we embark on these initiatives, my government remains dedicated to implement the policies that promote transparency and accountability to foster trust among our citizens and encourage greater participation in civic duties, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of our nation,” he added.

