Friendly nations to invest $27bn: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is committed to bringing socio-economic and judicial reforms to put the country on the fast track economic development.

In his televised remarks Sunday, he categorically stated that nobody will be allowed to play with the peace and stability of the country.

Strongly criticizing the politics of PTI, he said the party should play its role in the parliament instead of taking to the streets.

Ahsan Iqbal said friendly countries have extended assurance of investing twenty seven billion dollars in Pakistan in the next five years. He said Saudi Arabia has announced to invest five billion dollars, while the UAE and Kuwait will each invest ten billion dollars and Azerbaijan will invest two billion dollars.

He said these are the external opportunities that are knocking at our doors. He said it is our responsibility to take full advantage of these opportunities through continuity of policies and reforms. He said China has also shown willingness for the second phase of CPEC. He said China has given assurance for the establishment of five new corridors including that of growth, livelihood, innovation, green economy and open regional inclusive development.

The Minister for Planning said that a Danish company has announced to invest two billion dollars in Pakistan’s Port Infrastructure. He regretted that PTI is trying to create impediments in the way of this investment. He recalled that the party had also tried to sabotage IMF deal.