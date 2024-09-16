Pak-South Africa women’s T20 international series starts today

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team under the leadership of Fatima Sana are all set to take on Laura Wolvaardt led South Africa in the three-match Bank Alfalah T20I series commencing at the Multan Cricket Stadium from Monday (today).

The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on September 18 and 20, respectively. The first ball of the first and second T20Is will be bowled at 1900 PST, while the third T20I will begin at 10.00am.

This will mark the first time that the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium hosts a T20I series. Previously, the stadium has hosted 11 ODIs and six Test matches.

The three matches provide an opportunity for both sides to gear up for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled in the UAE. South Africa, who were runners-up in the last edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa, are touring Pakistan for the second time in as many years. During their last visit, South Africa played a white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs (part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25). Pakistan whitewashed South Africa in the three-match T20I series held in Karachi from 1st to 4th September.

To encourage fans to come to the ground, entrance to the stadium will be free. The spectators will be required to bring their original ID card to get inside the stadium. Also, fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the matches in high definition on A Sports. Live streaming for viewers across the Pakistan region will be available on the PCB’s official YouTube channel.

After the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on 21st September, while Pakistan will leave on 23rd September. Pakistan are in Group A of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa are grouped with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies.

Following warm-up matches against Scotland and Bangladesh on 28th and 30th September, respectively, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on 3rd October in Sharjah, followed by matches against India on 6th October in Dubai, Australia on 11th October in Dubai and New Zealand on 14th October in Dubai.

Fatima Sana said, “The players have been working hard in training, and the series against South Africa is a great opportunity for us to prepare ourselves well before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled next month. South Africa are a strong side and playing against them will help us assess our game under pressure situations. We are excited to play at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium, especially as the stadium is hosting its first-ever international women’s T20I series. The support from the fans in Pakistan is always incredible and with free entry to the stadium, it is a great opportunity for people to come and cheer for both sides.”

The squad for the series:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024