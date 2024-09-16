AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-16

Five coalminers die in Harnai

APP Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

QUETTA: Five coalminers died after inhaling poisonous gas in a coal mine in Shahrag coal field in Harnai district, Pakistan Coalmines Labour Federation (PCMLF) Secretary General Mr. Sultan Khan said on Sunday.

A statement issued here said that six coal miners went deep into a private coal mine early in the morning and started digging coal. During the digging, poisonous methane gas accumulated inside.

They fell unconscious due to the accumulation of methane gas, levies officials said. When those outside the coal mine realized that there was no response from those inside the mine, they informed the contractor of the coal mine and officials of the chief inspectorate about the incident. Subsequently, rescue teams rushed to the site and launched an operation to rescue the miners.

However, when the rescuers reached deep inside the mine, they found five miners dead. They managed to recover one coal miner, who was unconscious. The bodies were recovered and shifted to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The Balochistan mines chief inspector has sealed the affected mine and ordered a probe into the fatal incident. The coal miner recovered unconscious was hospitalised and later identified as Khan Mohammad.

coalminers Harnai PCMLF

