Trump is ‘safe following gunshots in his vicinity’: campaign

AFP Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 12:10am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s campaign reported Sunday that there had been “gunshots in his vicinity” but added that the Republican presidential candidate was safe.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” said a statement from his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

Trump had been golfing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence, during a day away from the presidential campaign, multiple media reports said.

Trump survives assassination attempt at campaign rally after major security lapse

It was unclear who had fired the shots, and there was no immediate indication that Trump had been targeted.

Some reports said the gunfire was between two people in a dispute near the course.

Still, it came amid heightened concern for the candidate’s safety – just two months after the former president was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

The US Secret Service, tasked with protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries, faced criticism after the Pennsylvania incident.

The head of the agency later resigned, and at least five of its agents were placed on administrative leave.

