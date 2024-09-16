AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Ireland women secure first T20 win over England

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2024 12:01am

LONDON: Ireland defeated England in a women’s T20 international for the first time on Sunday, their thrilling five-wicket win with a ball to spare in Dublin ensuring a two-game series ended level at 1-1.

England, who won the series opener by the huge margin of 67 runs, made 169-8, Tammy Beaumont top-scoring with 40, after being sent into bat on Sunday.

But Ireland have a history of bouncing back.

Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

In the one-day series they went 2-0 down after being bowled out for just 45 in a 275-run defeat before coming back to win the third and final match in Belfast on Wednesday.

And they upset their visitors for a second time on Sunday with Orla Prendergast, who had earlier taken two of the English wickets, leading the run chase in style.

The 22-year-old all-rounder scored 80 off 51 deliveries, including 13 fours, before she was bowled by England captain Kate Cross.

By then, Prendergast had put on 79 with Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (38) and added 82 with Leah Paul (27 not out) as the home side edged nearer victory.

Ireland still needed seven runs from their last six balls after Prendergast fell off the last delivery off the 19th over.

That became two from four before Mady Villiers bowled Sarah Forbes and Ava Canning with successive balls to give England renewed hope.

But the winning runs came from the penultimate delivery when Christina Coulter Reilly hit the ball straight back to Villiers, only for the off-spinner to miss a simple run-out chance as her overthrow secured victory for Ireland.

