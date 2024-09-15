AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Flights grounded in Shanghai as China prepares for typhoon

AFP Published September 15, 2024 Updated September 15, 2024 06:41pm

SHANGHAI: All flights at Shanghai’s two main airports were cancelled on Sunday as authorities in the Chinese megacity prepared for a strong typhoon bringing high winds and heavy rain.

Typhoon Bebinca is expected to make landfall along a swath of China’s densely populated eastern seaboard between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Beijing’s emergency management ministry.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that all flights at Shanghai’s two main airports would be cancelled from 8 pm on Sunday (1200 GMT) because of the storm.

“Affected by Typhoon Bebinca, the traffic capacity of Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao airports has decreased today,” CCTV said.

“Flight adjustments at the two main airports will be promptly released to the public in accordance with the impact of the typhoon,” it said.

Myanmar’s flooding death toll jumps to 74, state media reports

The emergency management ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Bebinca would cause “heavy to torrential” downpours with “local heavy or extremely heavy rainstorms” between Sunday and Tuesday.

Officials held a meeting on Saturday to “research and deploy flood and typhoon control work in key areas”, it said.

Bebinca’s expected landfall will come during the Mid-Autumn Festival public holiday.

China’s railway operator is expecting passengers to take 74 million trips during the holiday, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The emergency management ministry said officials must “pay close attention to the development of the typhoon”, adding that “many people will be travelling, mobility will be high and safety risks will be prominent”.

The water resources ministry launched on Saturday a level-four emergency response – the lowest in a tiered system – for flooding in Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, according to Xinhua.

The weather office issued orange typhoon warnings – the second-highest in a four-tier system – for several districts in Shanghai and areas of nearby provinces on Sunday.

It advised that people refrain from gathering in large numbers, boats return to port and rickety structures be strengthened against high winds.

Shanghai municipal authorities urged residents on Sunday to “strengthen efforts to guard against harmful effects of the typhoon on high-altitude work, transportation, infrastructure and agriculture”.

Passenger shipping lines were also scheduled to be suspended in Shanghai from Sunday, according to an official statement on the social media account of the municipal port and shipping development centre.

Trail of destruction

China is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that scientists say are driving climate change and making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

Another typhoon, Yagi, killed at least four people and injured 95 when it passed through China’s southern Hainan island this month, according to national weather authorities.

Bebinca passed through Japan’s Amami island overnight, carrying gusts of up to 198 kilometres (123 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, warning of an increased risk of landslides due to heavy rain.

The storm also slammed into the central and southern Philippines on Friday.

Philippine officials said on Sunday that falling trees had killed six people as the tropical storm brought strong winds and floods.

