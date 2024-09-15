AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Australian qualifier Gadecki into first WTA final in Guadalajara

AFP Published 15 Sep, 2024 12:53pm

GUADALAJARA: Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki powered into her first career WTA final on Saturday, beating Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 to book a title showdown with Magdalena Frech in Guadalajara.

Poland’s Frech, seeded fifth, battled back in both sets to beat fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

Sunday’s winner in the 500-level hard court tournament will claim a first WTA title.

Gadecki, 22, had never reached a quarter-final until this week, and she hadn’t won a tour-level match since January.

At 152 in the world, Gadecki is the third-lowest ranked player to make a WTA final this year, but her run to the final has included victories over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and second-seeded Danielle Collins.

She is guaranteed to break into the top 100 for the first time when the new rankings are released on Monday.

“This week’s been a special one, and to be top 100 is pretty amazing and something I’ve strived for my whole career,” Gadecki said.

“My game plan was really just to play how I’ve always played. I’m an aggressive player, and I know I do well when I back myself and just commit, and I really feel like I did that well today.”

Against Garcia, Frech trailed 3-0 in the opening set and saved two set points before forcing a tiebreak, in which she also trailed 3-0.

She was also down 3-0 in the second, but it was more disappointment for Garcia, whose second-round victory over Ena Shibahara snapped a three-match losing streak that included a first-round exit at the US Open.

Alcaraz rallies to subdue Arnaldi in Indian Wells opener

Garcia had then reached the semis via a walkover when Marie Bouzkova withdrew because of illness.

Frech, who entered the week at 43rd in the world, is assured of breaking into the top 40 on Monday.

WTA final Olivia Gadecki US Open champion Sloane Stephens

