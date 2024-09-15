AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Missile fired from Yemen set off sirens in central Israel, military says

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2024 10:10am
A general view of Tel Aviv, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, in Israel. Photo: Reuters
A general view of Tel Aviv, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, in Israel. Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: A surface-to-surface missile fired at central Israel from Yemen hit an unpopulated area, causing no injuries, Israel’s military said on Sunday.

Moments earlier, air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported,” the military said.

Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen’s Hodeidah, says UKMTO

Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from missile interceptors that had been launched. It added that its protective guidelines to Israel’s residents were unchanged.

In July, Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen fired a long-range drone at Tel Aviv, killing one man and wounding four others.

The attack prompted Israel to carry out a major air strike on Houthi military targets near Yemen’s Hodeidah port, killing at least three people and wounding 87.

Israel Iran Yemen MENA Tel Aviv Israeli army Israeli troops Israeli air strike Houthi military Iranian military Israel and Hamas Gaza war Israel military Iranian ballistic missiles Hodeidah port

Comments

200 characters

Missile fired from Yemen set off sirens in central Israel, military says

Export-oriented sectors: AGP recommends probe into subsidy against RLNG

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

Myanmar’s flooding death toll jumps to 74, state media reports

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

Read more stories