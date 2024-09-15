Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Saturday, dubbed the United States’ move to sanction five commercial entities on allegations of links with the country’s ballistic missile programme as “biased and politically-motivated,” saying the “double standards and discriminatory practices” undermine the credibility of global nonproliferation regimes.

Responding to media queries regarding the US’ latest decision to impose sanctions against commercial entities on allegations of links with Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan considers this action as “biased and politically-motivated”.

She pointed out that similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion; involved items not listed under any export control regime and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions.

“It is widely known that some countries, while claiming strict adherence to nonproliferation norms, have conveniently waived licensing requirements for advanced military technologies to their favoured states,” she said without naming India which had been granting such licensing.

The spokesperson further stated: “Such double standards and discriminatory practices undermine the credibility of global nonproliferation regimes, increase military asymmetries, and endanger international peace and security.”

On Friday, the US State Department announced that it is taking action against five entities and one individual allegedly for their involvement in the proliferation of ballistic missiles and controlled missile equipment and technology, including Shaheen-3 and Ababeel.

“The Department of State is taking action against five entities and one individual that have been involved in the proliferation of ballistic missiles and controlled missile equipment and technology,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced in a statement on Thursday.

He added that specifically, the Department of State is designating the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry (RIAMB) pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

“RIAMB has worked with Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) –which the United States assesses is involved in the development and production of Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missiles – to procure equipment for testing of large diameter rocket motors, including the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel, but also potentially for larger systems,” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, he said that the United States is imposing sanctions under the missile sanctions laws, i.e., the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Control Reform Act, on three PRC-based entities, one PRC individual, and a Pakistani entity for ballistic missile proliferation activities: PRC-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Company, Universal Enterprise Limited, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited (aka Lontek); PRC individual Luo Dongmei (aka Steed Luo); and Pakistani-based entity Innovative Equipment.

“These sanctions are being imposed because these entities and individual knowingly transferred equipment and technology controlled under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Annex, in support of MTCR Category I missile programs, to a non-MTCR country,” Miller maintained.

“As today’s actions demonstrate, the United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur,” he added.

Earlier on April 19, 2024, the US had imposed sanctions on four entities — three Chinese and one Belarusian — allegedly for supplies to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme. Those sanctioned in April, included Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, China-based Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, another China-based Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, and Chinese Granpect Company Limited.

