PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to finalise E-Vehicles policy by November after consultations with all the provinces and stakeholders.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he directed to present a comprehensive financial model and improve licencing regulations regarding the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country. The Prime Minister said the government is taking priority steps to promote electric vehicles in the country, adding those vehicles would not only save valuable foreign exchange in terms of import of petrol and diesel but would also be environment friendly.

He announced to provide E-motorbikes to outstanding students of government schools on the pattern of laptop scheme.

Pakistan’s first locally produced electric car to hit the road in December

The Prime Minister also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to prepare a comprehensive plan for electric powered public transport in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that since 2022, 49 licenses have been issued for the production of two and three wheeled electric vehicles at the local level, of which twenty five factories have started manufacturing these vehicles.

It was informed that the first license for domestic production of four wheel electric vehicles was issued in September this year and first indigenously manufactured electric car will come in the market by December.

The meeting was informed that recharging stations for electric vehicles will be set up on priority basis.

