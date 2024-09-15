CJCSC meets Chinese military leaders

ISLAMABAD: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), is on an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, where he held separate high-level meetings with key Chinese military leaders.

These included General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department.

During these meetings, both sides emphasised the longstanding and historic ties between Pakistan and China, particularly in areas of defense cooperation and strategic partnership. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, ensuring continued collaboration across multiple domains.

General Mirza also delivered a keynote address at the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, focusing on Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability. The Chinese leadership, in turn, reassured their unwavering support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, underscoring the strength of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024