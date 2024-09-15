AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Sports Print 2024-09-15

PCB revises schedule of Champions Cup

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday confirmed that the 17 September fixture of Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup between Dolphins and UMT Markhors has been rescheduled to 18th September due to Rabi-ul-Awwal public holiday.

The fans who have bought tickets for the 17th September match can use the same tickets for the 18 September fixture (no exchange of ticket required), which will now be a day game with the toss taking place at 9am and the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am.

It is pertinent to remember that the Qualifier and the Eliminator 1 and 2, at the end of the single-league round, will take place on September 24, 25 and 27, respectively with the final locked for 29th September.

Revised Schedule:

14th September - Dolphins v/s Lake City Panthers (d/n) 3pm

15th September - UMT Markhors v/s Allied Bank Stallions (d/n) 3pm

16th September - Nurpur Lions v/s Lake City Panthers (d) 9.30am

18th September – Dolphins v/s Nurpur Lions (d) 9.30am

19th September – Allied Bank Stallions v/s Dolphins (d/n) 3pm

20th September – Nurpur Lions v/s UMT Markhors (d/n) 3pm

21st September – Lake City Panthers v/s Allied Bank Stallions (d/n) 3pm

22nd September – Dolphins Nurpur Lions (d/n) 3pm.

