Prices of essential kitchen items decline WoW

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a decline during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted no changes in chicken prices which remained stable at Rs15,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs430 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs720 per kg. Eggs’ price went down from Rs8,850 to Rs8,600 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs305 per dozen against Rs310. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Sugar price remained stable both in the wholesale as well as in retail market as the commodity is available at Rs6,750 per 50kg bag in wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price is stable at Rs800 per kg and red chili powder price went down from Rs750 to Rs650 per kg.

The survey noted a slight reduction in wheat flour price as the best quality flour wholesale price went down from Rs1,280 to Rs1,260 per 15 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1, 300 against Rs1,310-1,330 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went down from Rs1,260 to Rs1,250 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380 against Rs1,300.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

No changes were noted in transportation rents, despite three times reduction in petroleum product prices over the past one month, the survey noted no reduction neither in intra-city nor inter-city transportation fares.

The prices of cooked food items remained unchanged as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs270 and naan/roti at Rs25/30. The hotel and tandoor owners despite a reduction of Rs340 per 15kg bag in wheat flour price which within past one month has reduced to Rs1,260 from Rs1,600 per bag has not restored the old naan/roti price.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) official price went up from Rs236 to Rs244 per kg while in the real market, LPG is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs244 per kg for September.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers went down from Rs95 to Rs90 per 250ml pack, litre pack milk from Rs370 to Rs350 per litre. The suppliers of fresh milk have also reduced milk price from Rs250 to Rs240 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs280 to Rs260 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf at Rs600 per kg pack and express power at Rs580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Overall, vegetables prices in whole sales market witnessed a declining trend, whereas, the retailers in the absence of effective monitoring have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers. Ginger price remained stable at Rs2,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630, local garlic price went up from Rs1,500 to Rs1,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs500-600 per kg and Quetta garlic price is stable at Rs2,200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs550-600.

Potato prices remained stable at Rs230-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market owing to the arrival of fresh supplies from northern regions, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-120 as the majority of retailers have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers; tomato price in the wholesale market also remained stable at Rs250-350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-120 per kg, and onion price remained stable at Rs350-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-160.

Capsicum price went down from Rs600 to Rs500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs140-170 per kg against Rs150-200 against, various varieties of pumpkin went up from Rs120-400 to Rs150-450 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-130 against Rs50-110 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs400-600 to Rs350-450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-150 against Rs110-170 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs200 to Rs230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-80 against Rs65-70 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs450 to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs110-130 against Rs130-150 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs350 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs80-90 against Rs90-100 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs350 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs140-160 against Rs90-100 per kg, green chili price went up from Rs200 to Rs300 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-90 against Rs50-70, China carrot price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is still being sold at Rs120-130 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Ra100-120.

Yam price went up from Rs450 to Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is still being sold at Rs160-200 against Rs130-170; turnip price went up from Rs400 to Rs450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs125-150 against Rs120-130; peas price is stable at Rs1,200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-300; okra price went up from Rs200 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-80 against Rs60-75, and fresh bean price is stable at Rs600 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-200 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a declining trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs90-180 against Rs100-200 per kg; guava is available at Rs140-160 against Rs120-150 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-140 against Rs60-160 per dozen; price of the various varieties of melon is stable as they are available in the range of Rs70-120; various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs150-200. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs100-250 per kg; mangoes in the range of Rs90-260 per kg and grapes price went up from Rs200-400 to Rs225-500 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Whenever the retailers are mentioned they are overcharging the consumers and not following the official price list, they are arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from the wholesale market always remain rotten. Moreover they also bear transportation costs and shop rents etc.

People said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. They blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, they were left at the mercy of the vendors.

They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills.

