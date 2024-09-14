AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
G7 foreign ministers condemn Iran’s export of ballistic missiles to Russia

Reuters Published September 14, 2024

ROME: The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised powers condemned on Saturday “in the strongest terms” Iran’s export and Russia’s procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles.

Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, deepening the military cooperation between the two countries, which are both under U.S. sanctions.

Transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would be ‘dramatic escalation’: US

“Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs (drones) and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly,” the G7 ministers said in a statement.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to hold Iran to account for its unacceptable support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine that further undermines global security. In line with our previous statements on the matter, we are already responding with new and significant measures.”

Italy currently holds the presidency of the G7 group of wealthy nations which also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France and Canada.

