AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

DirecTV, Disney reach agreement, returning ESPN to subscribers

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2024 09:36pm

DirecTV and The Walt Disney Co. reached an agreement in principle in their rate dispute Saturday morning, immediately returning ESPN and its sister channels to DirecTV subscribers.

The satellite service stopped offering Disney-owned channels on September 1, meaning its customers couldn’t watch college football, “Monday Night Football” and tennis’ U.S. Open.

CNN reported that the blackout of Disney stations impacted more than 11 million DirecTV subscribers who lost access to channels such as Disney-owned ABC stations, ESPN and ESPN2, the Disney Channel and FX networks.

The two sides reached agreement ahead of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which ABC will air on Sunday, and a slate of key college football games on Saturday.

Disney, Reliance overcome cricket concerns to win approval for $8.5bn India merger

Disney and DirecTV will continue work toward finalizing a long-term agreement.

“We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend,” the two sides said in a joint statement.

Under the agreement, the two sides said consumers will benefit from “greater choice, value and flexibility.”

The deal includes options for consumers to tailor packages to their needs, such as sports, family or entertainment programming. DirecTV customers also will have access to ESPN’s upcoming standalone streaming service, due to launch in 2025, at no additional charge.

Disney ESPN DirecTV

Comments

200 characters

DirecTV, Disney reach agreement, returning ESPN to subscribers

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182

IMF deal to be made public: Aurangzeb

2 policemen martyred in bomb blast near Quetta

Gwadar: imported coal-fired project faces axe

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal

UAE does not plan to re-open F-35 fighter jet talks with US: UAE official

US approves $7.2bn sale of F-35 jets to NATO ally Romania

Iran launches second satellite this year into orbit

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

Read more stories