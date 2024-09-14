AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France’s Le Pen urges fresh polls next year

PARIS: The parliamentary leader of France’s far-right National Rally party on Saturday called for fresh elections...
AFP Published 14 Sep, 2024 09:16pm

PARIS: The parliamentary leader of France’s far-right National Rally party on Saturday called for fresh elections next year, just months after snap polls threw the country into political deadlock.

“It’s untenable,” three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told fellow RN members.

“The great country that is France cannot function this way,” said the leader of the largest single party in parliament after elections this summer produced a hung legislature.

France faces coalition puzzle after left-wing surge in election

President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament in June after the RN trounced his centrist alliance in European elections.

The move has plunged the country into a political impasse, but under French law he cannot enact another dissolution for at least a year from the vote.

“There are 10 months left and I am convinced that at the end of those 10 months there will be new parliamentary elections,” Le Pen said.

Le Pen is largely expected to run again for president in 2027, when Macron’s second and final mandate ends.

The president had hoped to re-assert his relative majority in parliament by calling for the elections in late June and early July, but the plan backfired.

A left-wing alliance nabbed the most seats in the lower house National Assembly, but does not have a working majority.

Macron’s centrist faction is now the second largest block.

The anti-immigration RN is third but emerged from the election as the single largest party.

Macron last week appointed conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier to lead a new government, appearing to be counting on Le Pen’s acquiescence to keep him in power.

His appointment has sparked outrage from the left.

Barnier, a 73-year-old former foreign minister who recently acted as the European Union’s Brexit negotiator, has said he would complete forming a government next week.

france elections Marine le Pen

Comments

200 characters

France’s Le Pen urges fresh polls next year

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182

IMF deal to be made public: Aurangzeb

2 policemen martyred in bomb blast near Quetta

Gwadar: imported coal-fired project faces axe

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal

UAE does not plan to re-open F-35 fighter jet talks with US: UAE official

US approves $7.2bn sale of F-35 jets to NATO ally Romania

Iran launches second satellite this year into orbit

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

Read more stories