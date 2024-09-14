India beat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan lost 2-1 to India in Saturday’s highly-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy match.

India is still unbeaten in the hockey tournament being held in China. Both Pakistan and India have qualified for the semi-finals.

A 5-1 win over China on Thursday qualified Pakistan for the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.

Earlier, the Greenshirts had drawn two consecutive games against Malaysia (2-2) and Korea (2-2).

The tournament’s semifinals will be held on Monday followed by the title clash on Tuesday.