Sports

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

  • Both India and Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals
BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:04pm

Pakistan lost 2-1 to India in Saturday’s highly-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy match.

India is still unbeaten in the hockey tournament being held in China. Both Pakistan and India have qualified for the semi-finals.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan beat China 5-1 to secure semi-final spot

A 5-1 win over China on Thursday qualified Pakistan for the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.

Earlier, the Greenshirts had drawn two consecutive games against Malaysia (2-2) and Korea (2-2).

The tournament’s semifinals will be held on Monday followed by the title clash on Tuesday.

