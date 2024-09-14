AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran launches second satellite this year into orbit

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2024 02:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran launched its Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit on Saturday, its second successful satellite launch this year, state media reported.

The launch comes as the United States and European countries accuse Iran of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia that would be likely used in its war with Ukraine within weeks. Iran has denied this.

The satellite, designed and built by Iranian Electronics Industries (SAIran), was put into a 550-kilometer (340-mile) orbit, the media said.

In January, Iranian media reported that the Sorayya satellite was launched into a 750 km orbit, the highest by the country so far.

Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite: state media

The US military alleges the long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also allow Tehran to launch long-range weapons, possibly including nuclear warheads.

Tehran denies its satellite activities are a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent years due to technical issues.

Iran Iran satellite

Comments

200 characters

Iran launches second satellite this year into orbit

Gwadar: imported coal-fired project faces axe

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

2 policemen martyred in bomb blast near Quetta

Gold prices hit new high of Rs266,300 per tola in Pakistan

National Savings Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on majority of its instruments

Pakistan’s first locally produced electric car to hit the road in December

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Pakistan ranks among top countries in Global Cybersecurity Index 2024

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

Read more stories