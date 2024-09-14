AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China new home prices fall at fastest pace in over 9 years in Aug

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2024 10:51am

BEIJING: China’s new home prices fell at the fastest pace in more than nine years in August, official data showed on Saturday, as supportive measures failed to spur a meaningful recovery in the property sector.

New home prices were down 5.3% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since May 2015, compared with a 4.9% slide in July, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

In monthly terms, new home prices fell for the fourteenth straight month, down 0.7%, matching a dip in July.

The property market continues to grapple with deeply indebted developers, incomplete apartments, and declining buyer confidence, straining the financial system and endangering the 5% economic growth target for the year.

A Reuters poll predicted China’s home prices will fall by 8.5% in 2024, and decline by 3.9% in 2025, as the sector struggles to stabilise.

China’s property market is still in the process of gradually bottoming out as home buyers’ demand, income and confidence will take some time to recover, said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst at property agency Centaline.

“The market is looking forward to a stronger policy.”

Property investment fell 10.2% and home sales slumped 18.0% year-on-year in the first eight months, according to official data also released on Saturday.

Chinese policymakers have intensified efforts to support the sector including reducing mortgage rates and lowering home buying costs, which has partly revitalised demand in major cities.

China new home prices rise more slowly in August, survey shows

Smaller cities, which face fewer home purchase restrictions and have high levels of unsold inventory, are especially vulnerable, highlighting the challenges faced by authorities to balance demand and supply across various regions.

Of the 70 cities surveyed by NBS, only two reported home price gains both in monthly and annual terms in August.

“With our view of a worsening growth slowdown under new headwinds in H2, we expect Beijing will be eventually forced to serve as the builder of last resort by directly providing funding to those delayed residential projects that have been pre-sold,” said Nomura in a research note on Friday.

China may cut interest rates on over $5 trillion in outstanding mortgages as early as this month, according to Bloomberg News.

To support mortgage rate cuts, a cut of five-year Loan Prime Rate is likely in September, complemented by a 20bp cut of medium-term lending facility (MLF) and 50bp cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), economists at ANZ said in a research note on Friday.

China home prices

Comments

200 characters

China new home prices fall at fastest pace in over 9 years in Aug

IMF deal to be made public: Aurangzeb

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories