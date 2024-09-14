AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-14

SAI chief condemns 2pc cut in interest rate

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Arbi, President of the Site Association of Industry (SAI), has criticized the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) recent 2 percent cut in the interest rate, arguing that a more substantial reduction to single digits is necessary, along with a long-term, sustainable monetary policy.

He stated that the recent cut did not meet expectations given the current economic conditions, and that only a significant rate reduction would provide businesses with a more stable environment for future planning.

While acknowledging the SBP's rate cut as a positive move, Arbi dismissed it as insufficient. “It's a baby step,” he said, emphasizing that the SAI is calling for a reduction in interest rates to single digits.

Arbi also called for clearer communication from the government, noting, ‘‘When the interest rate is reduced to single digits, businesses need a clear roadmap. This will enable businesspeople to plan without further uncertainty regarding future investments.’’

He pointed out that inflation has already dropped to single digits, resulting in a real effective interest rate of approximately 10-11 percent. Arbi criticized the SBP for its slow response to changing economic conditions and urged for a more substantial and immediate rate cut, or at least a gradual reduction of 5 percentage points.

According to Arbi, the SBP should prioritize quantitative easing to stimulate economic growth. The State Bank of Pakistan announced to cut the key interest rate by 200 basis points to 17.5 percent from the previous rate of 19.5pc said Ateeq ur Rehman (economic & financial analyst).

The business community requested SBP for reduction by 500 basis points. The current monetary policy rate of 17.5 percent is still high, which has significantly impacted borrowing costs for businesses and individuals.

This high rate will contribute to reduced consumer spending, lower business investment, and slower economic growth. Many sectors, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are struggling with the increased financial burden, which in turn affects their ability to contribute to economic development and job creation, as a whole.

In recent months, the business community has faced unprecedented challenges due to a combination of high monetary policy rates, elevated electricity costs, and soaring petroleum prices. These economic pressures are having a profound impact on businesses across various sectors, straining their operations and threatening their growth prospects said Ateeq.

He added that the current high monetary policy rate has significantly increased borrowing costs for businesses. This has led to higher interest payments on loans and reduced access to affordable capital. As a result, many businesses are struggling with elevated operational costs and constrained investment opportunities.

The increased cost of financing is squeezing profit margins and limiting the ability of companies to expand or pursue new projects.

Ateeq added that If we have to seriously pull out the country from current malice and bring a huge positive impact of the economy, radical decisions have to be made of enormous reduction in interest rates and cut in electricity, gas tariffs and petroleum prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP interest rate SITE Association of Industry industrialists SAI Muhammad Kamran Arbi

Comments

200 characters

SAI chief condemns 2pc cut in interest rate

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories