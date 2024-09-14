AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
8th ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibition inaugurated

Press Release Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

FAISALABAD: Extremely heartening and vibrant participation from solar industry marked the commencement of the highly anticipated Eighth ISEM Pakistan Solar Exhibition at the Lyallpur Garrison Marquee, Faisalabad.

The event, inaugurated on Friday, promises to be a significant gathering for professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts within the solar energy sector in Pakistan and across the globe.

The three-day exhibition, running until Sunday, has drawn the participation of various leading solar companies showcasing their innovative products and solutions. With a focus on sustainable energy practices, the event aims to promote awareness, foster industry collaborations, and drive the adoption of solar energy technologies across Pakistan.

Speaking as the chief guest, highlighting its potential to catalyze growth and development in the renewable energy sector; Chief Guest emphasized the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for sustainable energy initiatives, encouraging private sector investment, and promoting technological advancements in solar energy production and distribution.

The Pakistan Solar Exhibition serve as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and researchers to exchange ideas, discuss emerging trends, and explore avenues for collaboration. More than 30 National and International companies are participating in this first Exhibition in Faisalabad on Solar Energy.

Visitors to the exhibition can explore a wide range of solar products and solutions, including solar panels, inverters, energy storage systems, and solar-powered appliances. Exhibiting companies are showcasing their latest advancements in solar technology, highlighting the efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The event’s location at the Lyallpur Garrison Marquee, Faisalabad provides a central hub for industry stakeholders to converge, engage in meaningful dialogue, and forge partnerships that can contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable energy goals. With growing global interest in renewable energy sources, the Pakistan Solar Exhibition underscore the country’s commitment to leveraging solar power as a key driver of economic and environmental sustainability.

