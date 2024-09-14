Rs111bn recovered under anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE: A comprehensive anti-theft campaign launched by Pakistan’s power distribution companies has yielded impressive results with around Rs111 billion recovered in the past year.

According to statistics released by the companies, a total of 482,259 cases were registered, with 346,763 FIRs lodged and 228,557 arrests made between September 7, 2023 and September 12, 2024.

The campaign, which targeted electricity theft and defaulters, resulted in the suspension of 97,166 employees and the charging of 34 individuals. A total of Rs15.251 billion was recovered from defaulters, with an additional Rs8.323 billion recovered through other means.

The most significant recoveries were made by LESCO (Rs32.320 billion), MEPCO (Rs12.627 billion), and FESCO (Rs5.490 billion).

The success of the anti-theft campaign is seen as a major step towards reducing electricity losses and improving the financial health of Pakistan’s power sector.

In a crackdown on electricity theft, Pakistan’s power distribution companies have made significant strides in the past year. LESCO led the charge, registering 127,271 cases, filing 119,412 FIRs, and making 115,313 arrests, resulting in a whopping Rs32.3 billion recovered.

GEPCO followed suit, with 12,427 cases, 12,414 FIRs, and 12,016 arrests, recovering Rs4.7 billion. FESCO was close behind, with 12,269 cases, 12,240 FIRs, and 11,881 arrests, recovering Rs5.4 billion.

IESCO, MEPCO, PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO, and QESCO also made significant contributions to the anti-theft campaign, recovering billions of rupees and registering thousands of cases.

The combined efforts of these companies have resulted in registration of 482,259 cases, filing of 346,763 FIRs, arrests of 228,557 and recovery of Rs111.245 billion.

This crackdown on electricity theft is a major step towards reducing losses and improving the financial health of Pakistan’s power sector.

Power theft, also known as electricity theft, is the unauthorized use or diversion of electrical energy without paying for it.

This can occur through various means, including tampering with meters or connections to avoid detection, bypassing meters or using illegal connections, stealing electricity from neighboring properties or public sources, failing to pay electricity bills or making fraudulent payments and using electricity for purposes other than what was agreed upon (e.g., using commercial electricity for residential purposes).

It also poses safety risks, as illegal connections and tampered meters can lead to electrical hazards and even fires.

The anti-theft campaign aims to combat this issue by identifying and prosecuting those involved in power theft, recovering stolen amounts, and improving the overall efficiency and sustainability of the power sector.

