FFC signs MoU with HBL to boost farmer financing

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), a key contributor to national growth, has partnered with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to promote agricultural financing in Pakistan. The MoU was signed at FFC’s Head Office on 9th September 2024.

This partnership aims to enhance credit accessibility for farmers and provide tailored financial solutions to meet their needs.

This initiative strengthens FFC’s commitment to fostering agricultural development and improving farmers’ livelihoods across Pakistan. HBL’s involvement highlights a shared vision of promoting sustainable agricultural growth by expanding financial access and boosting productivity.

