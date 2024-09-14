AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-14

Baku forum to bring investors of both states closer: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said the promotion of business activities between Pakistan and Central Asian countries is a welcoming step especially holding of Pak Business Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan will bring the investors of both countries closer.

There will be an opportunity to strengthen the existing relation and increase bilateral trade as well as mutual trust and harmony, Aleem Khan added.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister Aleem Khan while talking to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov who called on him in the National Assembly Chamber, here on Friday.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Farhadov and Aleem Khan exchanged views on the upcoming event of Pak Business Forum being held in Baku on September 16.

Aleem Khan said that Pakistan intends to increase its business activities to the countries of Central Asia for which there is sufficient scope in various sectors.

He said that Pakistan is a big exporter of rice in which we have no competitor especially in Basmati.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Farhadov said in his conversation that Pakistan is a brotherly and Islamic neighbouring country, our hearts beat together and Insha’Allah the Baku Business Forum will be beneficial for both the countries.

Aleem Khan promised to visit Azerbaijan and Baku soon on the invitation of Farhadov.

In the meeting there were also prominent figures of business community from Azerbaijan who indicated that they consider Pakistan as second home and doing business here is always more pleasure for them.

Aleem Khan assured the business community of Azerbaijan of all possible support especially on the platform of BOI whenever needed.

