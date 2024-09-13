AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Typhoon Yagi death toll rises to 254 in Vietnam

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:09pm
Photo: AFP

HANOI: The death toll in Vietnam from typhoon Yagi and the landslides and flash floods it triggered rose to 254 on Friday, the state disaster management agency said, as flood waters receded and search efforts pressed on.

The Southeast Asian country is reeling from the impact of the strongest storm to hit Asia this year which made landfall on its northeastern coast on Saturday.

More than 820 people have been injured and 82 are still missing, the agency said.

Red River floods Hanoi streets as Vietnam reels from impact of Typhoon Yagi

Hundreds of thousands of children have lost their homes and are lacking access to clean water, sanitation and healthcare, the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement.

About 2 million children have been left without access to education, psychosocial support and school feeding programmes as schools have been damaged and hit by power and water shortages, it added.

Vietnam Typhoon Yagi

