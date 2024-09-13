AGL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.11%)
'Shogun' leads Emmys drama race, 'The Bear' seeks comedy repeat

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 03:12pm

LOS ANGELES: Which series will succeed three-time winner ‘Succession’ as television’s best drama? Emmy voters will reveal their selection on Sunday at a red-carpet ceremony where historical epic ‘Shogun’ enters as the favorite.

The story set in feudal Japan already has collected a record number of Emmys for a single season of a television series.

‘Shogun’ picked up 14 trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, a precursor event that recognizes guest actors and crafts such as cinematography and production design.

In the comedy race, tension-filled Chicago restaurant tale ‘The Bear’ is poised to grab its second straight series honor. It scored 23 nominations, the most for a comedy in a single year.

Both shows debuted on the FX cable network, setting up a big night for owner Walt Disney, which will broadcast the downtown Los Angeles awards show live on ABC.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the ceremony, just eight months after the last Emmys.

The 2023 honors were handed out in January 2024 because of strikes by Hollywood writers and actors.

With the Roy family saga ‘Succession’ concluded, Sunday will bring a new winner of best drama, the night’s top award.

‘Shogun,’ adapted from a novel by James Clavell, is the clear favorite. The show, in both English and Japanese, earned praise for its lavish sets and costumes, and the telling of the story from the Japanese characters’ viewpoints.

A 1980s ‘Shogun’ miniseries centered around an English sailor who was shipwrecked in Japan.

Stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai are in the running for top acting honors.

“Shogun is a huge undertaking, a sweeping epic that took years and years to make,” said Clayton Davis, senior awards editor at Hollywood publication Variety. “It’ll be a huge night for that.”

Competing with ‘Shogun’ is the final season of ‘The Crown,’ Netflix’s drama about the British royal family.

Elizabeth Debicki is seen as the frontrunner for supporting drama actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the days before her death.

Comedy showdown

‘The Bear,’ winner of best comedy in January, appears likely to win again in that category, according to awards watchers, despite a debate about whether the story of family dysfunction and stressful kitchen conditions should qualify as a comedy.

Jeremy Allen White, who plays Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, and co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Cousin Richie) are expected to win best comedy actor and supporting actor as they did in January.

At that ceremony in January, Ayo Edibiri of ‘The Bear’ was named best supporting comedy actress.

Now she is competing as a lead actress, pitting her against ‘Hacks’ star Jean Smart, who has won two Emmys for her role as septuagenarian comedienne Deborah Vance.

‘Hacks,’ from HBO, is viewed as the one show with a shot at defeating ‘The Bear.’

Due to the timing of past seasons, the pair have never competed with each other at the Emmys, and the just-completed third season of ‘Hacks’ was widely regarded as its best.

“I think ‘The Bear’ still has the juice to eke it out,” said Joyce Eng, senior editor at awards website Gold Derby.

Other comedy contenders include ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu.

‘Baby Reindeer,’ about a bartender stalked by a customer, leads the field vying for best limited series.

Scottish comedian and star Richard Gadd has said the Netflix show is based on his real-life story, although a defamation suit argues the stalker’s behavior is exaggerated.

Rivals for limited series include Netflix’s psychological thriller ‘Ripley,’ FX’s ‘Fargo’ and HBO’s ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ starring lead actress nominee Jodie Foster.

