Sep 13, 2024
Ukraine says Russian drone barrage injures one, damages infrastructure

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 01:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s air force said on Friday it had shot down 24 of 26 drones launched from Russia overnight over four regions, according to a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Falling debris in the southern Odesa region injured one person and damaged 20 homes and four garages, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.

Drone debris in the southern region of Mykolaiv caused a fire at a food enterprise that was put out, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

The governor of the westerly Ivano-Frankivsk region, Svitlana Onyshchuk, said authorities were dealing with the attack’s aftermath, but did not disclose details, except to say no one had been injured.

Ukraine drone strike halts operations at Russian refinery

Ukraine’s energy ministry said Russia had attacked energy infrastructure in six regions over the past day, and damaged industrial infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The governor of the central Khmelnytskyi region reported no damage following the attack.

The air force revised an earlier statement to exclude a reference to air defences being activated in the Kherson region, in the south.

Russia Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine’s Air Force Russian drone

