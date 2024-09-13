AGL 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.14%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.89%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DCL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 51.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.45 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.93%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
NBP 59.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.94%)
OGDC 139.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 58.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TREET 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.29%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,442 Increased By 64.9 (0.77%)
BR30 27,331 Increased By 215.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,598 Increased By 580.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,069 Increased By 156.2 (0.63%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Investigator backs WADA’s handling of Chinese swimmers case

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2024 11:45am

An investigator has backed the World Anti-Doping Agency’s handling of a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who failed drug tests weeks before the Tokyo Games and said WADA had not been complacent nor shown bias towards China.

Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier, who was handpicked by the global anti-doping agency, said in July WADA did not mishandle the case involving the swimmers, who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) but were cleared by a Chinese investigation.

Cottier reiterated those findings in his final report on Thursday but also criticized WADA for failing to challenge Chinese anti-doping authorities (CHINADA) for not following all of the procedures laid down in its anti-doping standard.

“Nothing in the file - which is complete - suggests that WADA showed favoritism or complacency, or in any way benefited the 23 swimmers who tested positive for TMZ,” Cottier said in the conclusion of his 59-page report. He also found WADA’s decision not to appeal CHINADA’s decision not to bring forward anti-doping rule violations against the swimmers “reasonable”.

CHINADA had said the swimmers were inadvertently exposed to TMZ – a medication that increases blood flow to the heart – through contamination. It said traces of the drug were found in the kitchen of the hotel they were staying, and the case was not made public.

WADA to hold extraordinary meeting in Chinese swimmers case

WADA’s science department then determined that scenario was plausible.

The case prompted a backlash from athletes and national anti-doping authorities, who questioned WADA’s processes and complained about a lack of transparency in the case.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in a statement on Thursday that Cottier’s report had “unambiguously stressed that WADA’s review was thorough, professional and followed the rules”.

“Above all, (Cottier) reiterated that WADA showed no bias towards China and that its decision not to appeal the cases was reasonable based on the evidence.”

Travis Tygart, the CEO of the US Anti-Doping Authority (USADA) and an outspoken critic of WADA’s handling of the case, was not satisfied with the report’s conclusions.

“While WADA management wants to close the book on this scandal regarding 23 positive TMZ cases by Chinese swimmers, the full report released today by WADA’s investigator only validates our concerns and even raises new questions that must be answered,” he said.

“The ongoing failure to investigate and to answer the critical question of whether the 23 positive tests were due to contamination or intentional use will haunt athletes around the world for years to come.”

World Anti Doping Agency WADA Chinese swimmers case Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier USADA TMZ cases

Comments

200 characters

Investigator backs WADA’s handling of Chinese swimmers case

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

Read more stories